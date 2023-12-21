Menu

Crime

Man faces charges in 2022 robbery of senior in Lethbridge bank parking lot

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 10:59 am
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent robbery of a 77-year-old woman at a downtown Lethbridge bank in November 2022. View image in full screen
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent robbery of a 77-year-old woman at a downtown Lethbridge bank in November 2022. David Rossiter, THE CANADIAN PRESS
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent robbery of a 77-year-old woman at a downtown Lethbridge bank parking lot in November 2022.

On Nov. 4, 2022, the Lethbridge police say an elderly woman was assaulted and her vehicle stolen from a Bank of Montreal branch parking lot on Fourth Avenue South.

The senior had parked her SUV and was making her way inside the bank when a man grabbed her from behind, forcibly took her keys and threw her to the ground, police allege. He then got in her vehicle and sped away, police say. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman’s vehicle was found on the outskirts of the city a day later.

Sheldon Wilson is scheduled to appear in court in Jan. 19.

