Guelph man charged in multiple fraud investigations: OPP

One Guelph man is facing a number of charges in connection with multiple fraud investigations involving a pair of businesses.

OPP in Orillia said they received a report back in April about a local business identifying a breach in its email system.

Authorities were told that cheques had been redirected from the intended business to the man in the Royal City, losing nearly $7,000.

The central region fraud unit identified the man.

Then in a separate incident two months later, Huron County OPP said he had a little over $27,000 in e-transfers redirected from a local business to his account.

A 78-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in Rockwood.

He’ll appear in an Orillia courtroom in February.