Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man charged in multiple fraud investigations: OPP

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 21, 2023 10:34 am
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
say a 78-year-old man from Guelph had more than $30,000 redirected to his bank account in a pair of separate fraud incidents involving two businesses. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One Guelph man is facing a number of charges in connection with multiple fraud investigations involving a pair of businesses.

OPP in Orillia said they received a report back in April about a local business identifying a breach in its email system.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Authorities were told that cheques had been redirected from the intended business to the man in the Royal City, losing nearly $7,000.

The central region fraud unit identified the man.

Trending Now

Then in a separate incident two months later, Huron County OPP said he had a little over $27,000 in e-transfers redirected from a local business to his account.

A 78-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in Rockwood.

He’ll appear in an Orillia courtroom in February.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices