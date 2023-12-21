Guelph man charged in multiple fraud investigations: OPP

One Guelph man is facing a number of charges in connection with multiple fraud investigations involving a pair of businesses.
OPP in Orillia said they received a report back in April about a local business identifying a breach in its email system.
Authorities were told that cheques had been redirected from the intended business to the man in the Royal City, losing nearly $7,000.
The central region fraud unit identified the man.
Then in a separate incident two months later, Huron County OPP said he had a little over $27,000 in e-transfers redirected from a local business to his account.
A 78-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in Rockwood.
He’ll appear in an Orillia courtroom in February.
Comments