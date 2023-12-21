Menu

Share

Trending Now

Crime

Kitchener woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck by car on Fairway Road

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 10:41 am
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke
A 65-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Fairway Road in Kitchener during rush hour on Thursday evening, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were sent to Fairway Road near Manitou Drive at around 5 p.m. after the incident was reported.

The woman, a Kitchener resident, was taken by Waterloo paramedics to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police say the road was closed to southbound traffic for several hours as police conducted their investigation.

It is the third pedestrian-involved collision to occur in the Fairway Road area this month.

On Dec. 6, a woman was struck near the same intersection during rush hour by an SUV, according to police.

In that incident, police reported that she was crossing Manitou Drive near Courtland Avenue at around 5:20 p.m.

Paramedics took the woman to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Four days prior, a 36-year-old man from Cambridge and a young child were crossing Fairway Road at Wilson Avenue when they were hit by an SUV.

Paramedics also took the man out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They took the child to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

