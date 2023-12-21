Family wins $50 million just before Christmas, and now plans to buy a farm

Send this page to someone via email

What’s the best way to celebrate Christmas? By winning $50,000,000, of course.

A family from Quebec’s Laurentians region snagged the golden ticket for the Lotto Max jackpot in the Dec. 15 draw.

Nancy Gauthier, her mother Jeannette Boisvert and her mother’s partner Gilles Larouche are the lucky winners.

“I swear I was shaking,” Gauthier said of the surreal moment when she learned they were multi-millionaires.

Gauthier bought the ticket at her mother’s urging and when she went to check the results online, only to discover six of their numbers matched those in the draw.

She looked down at the seventh final number and then back at the website. That’s when Gauthier fell to her knees and screamed. Her mother was beside her when Gauthier said “I got them all.”

“It was insane,” Gauthier said Thursday during a Loto-Quebec news conference.

Larouche was woken up by the excited screams. In disbelief about their newfound fortune, he hasn’t been able to sleep well since but says he’s taking the time to relax.

What does the family have planned for their winnings? Well, the mother and daughter duo who worked together decided to retire from their job.

They both work 10-hour shifts in the upholstery business as a team and would only wrap up around 2 a.m. most nights.

“To give your resignation at 34 years old,” Gauthier said. “I have to tell you, that’s something.”

Her boss wanted her to give two weeks notice, but Gauthier admits she “didn’t really feel like it” and apologized for her sudden departure. She wants to wait a bit before she decides what to do next.

The family plans on living out a dream by moving closer to nature. The three of them are looking to buy a small farm where they can live together.

— with files from Global’s Felicia Parrillo