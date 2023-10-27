Menu

Canada

Meet 28 workers sharing a $5-million lotto win, and what each of them is getting

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'A group of 28 co-workers shares $5M Lotto 6/49 jackpot'
A group of 28 co-workers shares $5M Lotto 6/49 jackpot
WATCH: They've been playing the lottery together for ten years and now a group of 28 work colleagues have finally won the jackpot. The crew of accountants from a Montreal university will split $5 million dollars. Global's Dan Spector reports.
A group of 28 workers from Polytechnique Montréal got lucky, and now they are cashing in.

The university staff won a September Lotto 6/49 jackpot of $5-million, announced Loto-Québec on Friday. That means they’ll be splitting the prize money and collecting about $178,570 each.

“Looks like we won, and we’ll be sharing $5,000,000” is what Aline Racine heard over the phone last month from a coworker before she got a screenshot of the winning ticket.

A group of 28 workers from a Montreal university are the lucky winners of a Lotto 6/49 draw worth $5 million. They’ll each be taking home almost $180,000. View image in full screen
A group of 28 workers from a Montreal university are the lucky winners of a Lotto 6/49 draw worth $5 million. They’ll each be taking home almost $180,000. Dan Spector/Global News

“My phone rang all the time that day. I was travelling so I ignored the calls,” says Olivier St-Germain-Lavoie in a statement. He told Global News he was in Greece at the time and found out while in the shower.

“I was speechless,” he added about seeing the confirmation on screen, adding that he first thought it was a joke.

Those who found out while at work told Global they didn’t get much work done that day.

A press release from the province’s crown corporation lottery company says the Lotto playing group, called “le groupe a Didi” was first created 10 years ago when coworkers Diane Morneau and Caroline Soo decided to start playing together.

Diane, whose from the Laurentians region, is the one who checked the winning numbers from the Sept. 20th. draw and found out they had won.

“Only after I scanned the ticket over 20 times did I realize it was well and truly $5-million. We’re still astonished,” she said.

The 28 winners are all current or past employees of Polytechnique Montréal, a public research university affiliated with the Université de Montréal.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Maxi grocer in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines. Most of the winners (15) are from Montreal, 10 are from the Montérégie region, two from the Laurentians and one from Centre-du-Québec.

With regards to the sum of money they will each be taking home, Loto-Québec says some of the things they plan on doing is spoiling their children, travelling and doing some renovations.

Morneau says she plans on travelling around Quebec and Soo to Portugal. St-Germain-Lavoie says he wants to return to Greece with the help of that money.

Many of them also said the feel the check will help them in retirement.

The lucky group told Global they plan to keep playing and are not letting any new members play with them.

–with files from Dan Spector

