Man snaps up $50M winning lottery ticket on Thanksgiving grocery run in Montreal

Pierre Richer was simply shopping for fixings for Thanksgiving dinner with his daughter when he snapped up a life-changing lottery ticket in Montreal.

The pair were at a Super C grocery store in the city’s LaSalle borough, unaware that their errand ahead of the long holiday weekend would lead to a whopping $50M jackpot.

The Lotto Max draw took place last Friday, but it was Richer’s wife and daughter who stumbled upon their windfall when checking out his numbers the next day. Upon realizing her dad had the winning ticket, his daughter screamed so loud apparently the family was convinced she had seen a spider.

But Richer himself barely reacted to his impressive, multi-million dollar win. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said he hasn’t changed at all — but he grinned as the confetti rained down over him and he held up a massive cheque.

As a proud working man with a career spanning over 40 years, he was back on the job at 4:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Monday. Richer, who is in his 60s, works in the shipping industry.

The Montreal resident will take some time off to celebrate his newfound fortune, but he says doesn’t plan on retiring just yet.

Aside from a vacation, Richer says he plans to live out another dream thanks to his lottery winnings: buying a home on the outskirts of the city.

— with files from Global’s Dan Spector