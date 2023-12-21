Menu

Crime

Guelph woman scammed out of $30,000: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 21, 2023 10:13 am
Police say a Guelph woman lost $30,000 after a man claiming to be from CIBC's fraud department called her to say her credit card had been stolen. View image in full screen
Police say a Guelph woman lost $30,000 after a man claiming to be from CIBC's fraud department called her to say her credit card had been stolen. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a woman in her 70s is the latest victim of a scam.

Investigators said she received a call from an individual on Saturday, claiming to be from the CIBC fraud department.

She was reportedly told that her credit card had been compromised and another woman took her money.

Then, she was told they’d need both her credit and debit card numbers in order to get the funds back.

Police said the man told her the money would have to be transferred to another account before going back into hers.

On Monday, investigators said she saw $30,000 had been emptied from her chequing and savings accounts and line credit.

Police say that residents should never share personal information, and that if someone calls claiming to be from a bank or organization, it’s best to call the bank or organization back on your own to see if it’s legitimate before taking action.

