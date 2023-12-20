Menu

Crime

Robbery suspect arrested, facing charges, say Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 6:58 pm
File photo of the court house in Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of the court house in Vernon, B.C. Global News
A robbery suspect is facing charges, say police in the North Okanagan, after an arrest this week.

Vernon RCMP say Colton Bailey, 31, has been charged with one count of robbery in connection with a business that was robbed on Dec. 15.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The business was located in the East Hill neighbourhood, with Bailey being arrested three days later.

“Through the course of the investigation, police were able to identify the suspect who, with the assistance of the Kamloops RCMP, was arrested on Dec. 18,” said Vernon RCMP.

Bailey, who is currently in custody, has a court appearance on Thursday.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

