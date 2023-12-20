Blades Bio December 2023: Easton Armstrong

Few Western Hockey League players have put on as many kilometres as Saskatoon Blades forward Easton Armstrong, acquired early on in the 2023-24 season by the Blades.
Since being brought into the fold, Armstrong has become a key contributor in the Blades’ top-six forward core with 11 goals and 20 points in 26 games.
Along with his presence on the ice, the California product has added a dash of leadership as one of the team’s three overage players with the Blades, chasing a WHL championship and sitting first in the Eastern Conference at the Christmas break.
Closing out 2023 as the year’s final guest on Blades Bio with Scott Roblin, Armstrong speaks about his father Derek’s impact on his hockey career as a former NHLer, looking up to other power forwards in the pros and adjusting to life in the Saskatoon dressing room.
