Blades Bio December 2023: Easton Armstrong

Few Western Hockey League players have put on as many kilometres as Saskatoon Blades forward Easton Armstrong, acquired early on in the 2023-24 season by the Blades.

Since being brought into the fold, Armstrong has become a key contributor in the Blades’ top-six forward core with 11 goals and 20 points in 26 games.

Along with his presence on the ice, the California product has added a dash of leadership as one of the team’s three overage players with the Blades, chasing a WHL championship and sitting first in the Eastern Conference at the Christmas break.

2:16 Blades Bio November 2023 – Samuel Barcik

Closing out 2023 as the year’s final guest on Blades Bio with Scott Roblin, Armstrong speaks about his father Derek’s impact on his hockey career as a former NHLer, looking up to other power forwards in the pros and adjusting to life in the Saskatoon dressing room.