Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blades Bio December 2023: Easton Armstrong

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 5:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Blades Bio December 2023: Easton Armstrong'
Blades Bio December 2023: Easton Armstrong
WATCH: Acquired from the Wenatchee Wild early in the 2023-24 WHL season, Easton Armstrong will be capping off his junior career in Saskatoon and joined Scott Roblin for December's edition of 'Blades Bio.'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Few Western Hockey League players have put on as many kilometres as Saskatoon Blades forward Easton Armstrong, acquired early on in the 2023-24 season by the Blades.

Since being brought into the fold, Armstrong has become a key contributor in the Blades’ top-six forward core with 11 goals and 20 points in 26 games.

Along with his presence on the ice, the California product has added a dash of leadership as one of the team’s three overage players with the Blades, chasing a WHL championship and sitting first in the Eastern Conference at the Christmas break.

Click to play video: 'Blades Bio November 2023 – Samuel Barcik'
Blades Bio November 2023 – Samuel Barcik
Trending Now

Closing out 2023 as the year’s final guest on Blades Bio with Scott Roblin, Armstrong speaks about his father Derek’s impact on his hockey career as a former NHLer, looking up to other power forwards in the pros and adjusting to life in the Saskatoon dressing room.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices