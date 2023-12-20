Menu

Canada

Kingston man $75K richer with scratch ticket win: OLG

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 4:20 pm
Peter Millar of Kingston won $75,000 on a Instant Winter Tripler scratch ticket. View image in full screen
Peter Millar of Kingston won $75,000 on a Instant Winter Tripler scratch ticket. OLG
A Kingston man says he’s planning a trip for him and his wife after winning $75,000 on a scratch ticket.

Peter Millar says he went straight to see his wife at work after confirming he’d won the top prize on a $3 Winter Tripler scratch ticket.

“She asked me what I was doing there, and I put the ticket down on the counter,” the 79-year-old said in a release from OLG Wednesday. “She was yelling, ‘Oh my gosh!’ She was so happy!”

Millar is a regular lottery ticket buyer, who says he’s been playing for 35 years.

This is his first big win.

“I was playing my ticket at home and saw that I won. I couldn’t believe it, so I scanned the ticket using the OLG app,” he said in the release. “It said $75,000 – so I took it to the store to make sure. After getting the validation slip and speaking with OLG, I felt pretty good!”

Millar purchased his winning ticket at Merry Market on Concession Street in Kingston.

The father and grandfather says he is planning a trip out west with wife and also plans to share some of his winnings with his sons.

 

