Wintry weather expected in Nova Scotia ahead of busy holiday travel weekend

Parts of Nova Scotia are expecting wintry weather ahead of the busy holiday travel weekend.

Rainfall and wind warnings have been issued for eastern parts of the province, including Pictou, Guysborough and Antigonish counties up through all of Cape Breton.

Halifax County only has a rainfall warning.

Environment Canada says a “long episode of heavy rain” is expected, with an additional 20 to 70 mm of rain by Thursday morning.

Rainfall rates could exceed 15 mm per hour over some locations.

Strong, damaging winds are expected to begin Thursday and persist into the night. Environment Canada said maximum wind gusts could reach 90 km/h.

Special weather statements are also in effect in Inverness, Richmond, Victoria counties and the Sydney area for snow and strong northerly winds. Ten to 15 cm of snow is expected from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, with the heaviest snowfall likely Thursday night.

“As the rain transitions to ice pellets there will be a risk of freezing rain,” the statement reads. “Winter type warnings may be issued with subsequent forecasts.”