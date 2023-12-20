Toronto friends ‘never expected’ to win $250K-plus lottery prize

Send this page to someone via email

A group of friends from in and around Toronto are celebrating after winning almost $300,000 in a lottery draw after just five months of playing the game.

The quartet of friends from Toronto and Newmarket met at church and played the Lotto 6/49 game for five months before winning in mid-November.

Seongyeol Oh, Eun Jeo Kim, Ginhui Kim and Hyekyung Hwang had been playing together and are now set to walk away with $259,306.60.

Oh was the first to discover the group had won when they checked their numbers online.

The group said they were delighted.

“When I heard the lottery terminal play the winning sound, it was a dream come true,” Hwang said. “As much as we hoped to win, we never expected we would.”

The group told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation they’d use the money to pay off bills and to travel.

The ticket was bought at the Newmarket Smoke Shop on Yonge Street in York Region.