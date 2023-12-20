Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto friends ‘never expected’ to win $250K-plus lottery prize

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 3:29 pm
A group of four friends from Toronto and Newmarket won the lottery playing together. View image in full screen
A group of four friends from Toronto and Newmarket won the lottery playing together. OLG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A group of friends from in and around Toronto are celebrating after winning almost $300,000 in a lottery draw after just five months of playing the game.

The quartet of friends from Toronto and Newmarket met at church and played the Lotto 6/49 game for five months before winning in mid-November.

Seongyeol Oh, Eun Jeo Kim, Ginhui Kim and Hyekyung Hwang had been playing together and are now set to walk away with $259,306.60.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Oh was the first to discover the group had won when they checked their numbers online.

The group said they were delighted.

“When I heard the lottery terminal play the winning sound, it was a dream come true,” Hwang said. “As much as we hoped to win, we never expected we would.”

Story continues below advertisement

The group told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation they’d use the money to pay off bills and to travel.

The ticket was bought at the Newmarket Smoke Shop on Yonge Street in York Region.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices