Impaired driver facing charges after crashing into dollar store: Creston RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. senior who crashed his vehicle into a dollar store this week, during shopping hours, is facing impaired driving charges.

Police say the incident happened Monday morning in Creston, just after 11 a.m., with the vehicle smashing into the storefront window.

“Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle in question along with its alleged driver,” RCMP said of the incident along the 1000 block of Northwest Boulevard. “The damage to the storefront was significant and fortunately nobody was injured during the collision.”

1:29 Christmas CounterAttack roadchecks underway across B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said their interactions with the 73-year-old driver from Creston led to an impaired investigation.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“At the conclusion of sobriety testing, it was confirmed that the alleged driver was impaired by alcohol,” said the RCMP, adding the man was charged with multiple offences.

“At the time of this incident, there were numerous adults and children shopping inside the business. This was extremely dangerous and unacceptable behaviour by the driver,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk. “All possible charges have been levied against this individual, as will be the case for any driver being found impaired while operating a (vehicle).”

1:56 ‘I’ve got a story to tell’: Calgary survivor shares drunk driving message

As is the case every holiday season, police across the province will be continuing month-long CounterAttack road stops in December.

“Fines, additional costs and liabilities for these offences in British Columbia are very costly,” said Buliziuk. “It’s not worth the risk to public safety or to anyone’s livelihood, to drive while impaired. Please plan ahead and have a sober ride.”