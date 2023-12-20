Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police draw weapons on man brandishing knife to make arrest

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police to have second station with city’s purchase of Calvary Pentecostal Church in west-end'
Peterborough police to have second station with city’s purchase of Calvary Pentecostal Church in west-end
RELATED: It's something the Peterborough Police Service has been lobbying for a long time and now--it's becoming a reality. The service will be getting a second location. The City of Peterborough has announced it is buying the Calvary Pentecostal Church property on Lansdowne Street West in order to alleviate the strain on the current Water Street headquarters. Germain Ma has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing a weapons charge after an incident with police on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:15 p.m, officers responded to a report of a man brandishing a knife in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets.

Police say the suspect was found in the middle of the road “flailing his arms.” Officers called out to the man and he started moving toward them.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police report that when the man did not comply with the officers’ demands, one officer drew their firearm, and another officer drew their conducted energy weapon.

“During the exchange, the man dropped the knife he had been holding,” police stated. “The officers were able to take him into custody and the knife was seized.”

A 52-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police to have second station with city’s purchase of Calvary Pentecostal Church in west-end'
Peterborough police to have second station with city’s purchase of Calvary Pentecostal Church in west-end
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices