Peterborough police draw weapons on man brandishing knife to make arrest

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing a weapons charge after an incident with police on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:15 p.m, officers responded to a report of a man brandishing a knife in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets.

Police say the suspect was found in the middle of the road “flailing his arms.” Officers called out to the man and he started moving toward them.

Police report that when the man did not comply with the officers’ demands, one officer drew their firearm, and another officer drew their conducted energy weapon.

“During the exchange, the man dropped the knife he had been holding,” police stated. “The officers were able to take him into custody and the knife was seized.”

A 52-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.