Peterborough temporary encampment down to 4 users as new programs help homeless population

The City of Peterborough says a temporary tent encampment that had dozens of people is down to four following the launches of new programs to help those experiencing homelessness.

On Wednesday, property maintenance, including garbage removal, will be taking place at the temporary encampment site in the parking lots at Wolfe and Aylmer streets.

The encampment relocated to those lots in the fall as the city began construction of the 50 modular bridge housing units on the nearby municipal Rehill parking lot, which previously had an encampment. The long-term goal is to help individuals find permanent housing solutions.

The city says in September when the temporary encampment site was approved, there were 55 people who moved on the Aylmer and Wolfe street property.

“About 40 of the people who were living on the Aylmer and Wolfe Streets property were offered units in the new modular bridge housing community,” the city stated Wednesday.

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Peterborough, which is managing the units for the city, reports all 50 units are now full.

City council has temporarily allowed tenting on the Aylmer and Wolfe streets property until Jan. 5, 2024, or earlier if the mayor rescinds the temporary bylaw exemption before that date.

Tenting on municipal properties has been prohibited since bylaws were approved in August 2019 following a large encampment that formed on Victoria Park in the city’s downtown (property that belongs to Peterborough County, which also passed similar tenting bylaws).

Also in late November, One City opened the new Trinity Community Centre winter overnight drop-in space, which offers 45 beds and a daytime drop-in program. The centre is at the former Trinity United Church at 360 Reid St.

The centre opens daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of March 2024.

The centre is a partnership with the city, the Peterborough Poverty Reduction Network and the United Way Peterborough and District.

The city also continues to offer 127 shelter beds through its emergency shelter network, which includes the Brock Mission for Men (217 Murray St.), Cameron House for women (738 Chemong Rd.) and the YES Shelter for Youth and Families (196 Brock St.).

“Social Services outreach workers and community partner agencies work together to assist people who are experiencing homelessness with accessing available shelter and housing services,” the city stated.

“Outreach workers are speaking with the four people who are staying on the temporary encampment site to offer them help with accessing shelter.”