Video link
Headline link
Economy

Pilot clothing, supply hub to complement tiny homes project in east-end Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 12:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Action for Tiny Homes sleeping cabin project to be ready for residents after winter starts'
Peterborough Action for Tiny Homes sleeping cabin project to be ready for residents after winter starts
RELATED: Volunteers with Peterborough Action for Tiny Homes are in the beginning stages of getting the former Peterborough Humane Society property ready for a transitional housing project. But, it will not be ready for residents to move in until after the cold arrives. Germain Ma has an update. – Jul 10, 2023
A tiny homes community proposed in the east end of Peterborough, Ont., will feature a pilot clothing hub and supply depot to help those experiencing homelessness.

Peterborough Action for Tiny Homes (PATH) continues to work on its transitional housing project on the property of the former Peterborough Humane Society at 385 Lansdowne St. E. The initial goal was to have 15 sleeping cabins behind the existing building before winter, but that target wasn’t reached. The long-term goal is to have 30 of the eight-foot-by-12-foot cabins by the end of 2024.

As a complement to the tiny homes, PATH is launching “Ready for Home,” a clothing hub and supply depot where participants and volunteers will work together one day a week to clean, repair and package clothing items and basic supplies to be provided to people experiencing homelessness over the winter months.

Donated items will be dropped off by appointment, processed on-site and redistributed to charities and organizations to support street-level efforts to help the homeless.

Margaret Slavin, interim board chairperson for PATH, says the program will give individuals with barriers to housing a “meaningful way” to build community, learn and practise skills, and contribute to the community.

“We are thrilled to be using the space to create this program while we keep pressing forward with the approval process for constructing our cabin community,” she said.

“Having a small number of participants enrolled in this weekly program allows us to build the kind of community we hope for once members are able to live on-site. The goal has always been to have an array of skill-building activities within a tiny home community as participants work toward more stable housing solutions.”

One of the sleeping cabins under construction by Peterborough Action for Tiny Homes. View image in full screen
One of the sleeping cabins under construction by Peterborough Action for Tiny Homes. PATH Facebook photo

 

The program is a partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region and the Elizabeth Fry Society of Peterborough. Habitat PKR in April 2023 purchased the Lansdowne property and agreed to lease it to PATH over three years for the tiny homes community project.

PATH continues to conduct site grading and zoning requirements to construct the sleeping cabins on the property. The Elizabeth Fry Society will determine the criteria for individuals to be accepted into a cabin.

The Lansdowne site is the latest location for a tiny homes community after city council in December 2022 voted 8-3 against PATH’s proposal for a 10-cabin community on private, vacant land at the former United Canadian Malt property at Park and Lansdowne streets. The vote came despite more than 200 people who rallied in late November 2022 in support of the project.

The eight-foot-by-12-foot homes feature a bed, nightstand and electrical outlets. PATH says the former humane society building can provide washroom, kitchen and shower facilities.

“The Ready for Home program creates a place for participants to learn skills, gain trust with the local Ashburnham community and spend at least one day a week out of the cold and in a warm, dry facility, where basics like food and running water are accessible,” said Marino Burton, chairperson of PATH’s steering committee.

“It also provides clean, warm clothing items to others that can literally save lives in the harsh winter conditions.”

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough modular housing units, new drop-in shelter in full swing to help homeless'
Peterborough modular housing units, new drop-in shelter in full swing to help homeless
