Driver charged after tractor trailer collides with bridge in Brighton: Northumberland OPP

The driver of a tractor trailer faces multiple charges following a crash into a bridge in Brighton, Ont., on Wednesday morning.
According to Northumberland OPP, around 8 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Boes Road. The trailer was found with extensive damage after travelling through an overpass.
Signage posted indicated a low bridge with a 3.7-metre high span.
No injuries were reported and the road was not closed, OPP said. CN Rail was notified of the collision.
A 28-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested and charged with careless driving, failure to report an accident, disobeying a sign and failure to accurately complete a daily inspection report.
