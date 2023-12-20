Menu

Traffic

Driver charged after tractor trailer collides with bridge in Brighton: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Reduced driving test requirements, limited oversight creating ‘potential safety risks’ on Ontario roads: AG report'
Reduced driving test requirements, limited oversight creating ‘potential safety risks’ on Ontario roads: AG report
RELATED: Acting Ontario Auditor General Nick Stavropoulos spoke about an audit on the province's driving training and examination program, saying the reduced driving test requirements, limited oversight of driving schools and instructors, including a lack of retraining suspended drivers are creating "potential safety risks." – Dec 6, 2023
The driver of a tractor trailer faces multiple charges following a crash into a bridge in Brighton, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 8 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Boes Road. The trailer was found with extensive damage after travelling through an overpass.

Signage posted indicated a low bridge with a 3.7-metre high span.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

No injuries were reported and the road was not closed, OPP said. CN Rail was notified of the collision.

A 28-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested and charged with careless driving, failure to report an accident, disobeying a sign and failure to accurately complete a daily inspection report.

Click to play video: 'Woman killed in Ajax after tractor-trailer rollover on Highway 401'
Woman killed in Ajax after tractor-trailer rollover on Highway 401
