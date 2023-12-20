Driver charged after tractor trailer collides with bridge in Brighton: Northumberland OPP

See more sharing options

The driver of a tractor trailer faces multiple charges following a crash into a bridge in Brighton, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 8 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Boes Road. The trailer was found with extensive damage after travelling through an overpass.

Signage posted indicated a low bridge with a 3.7-metre high span.

No injuries were reported and the road was not closed, OPP said. CN Rail was notified of the collision.

A 28-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested and charged with careless driving, failure to report an accident, disobeying a sign and failure to accurately complete a daily inspection report.