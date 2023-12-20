Menu

Crime

50 arrests in 7 days relating to ‘violent shoplifting’ situation: Kelowna RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 1:44 pm
WATCH: A small business owner in B.C., after reviewing security camera footage, alleges a trio conspired to shoplift from her – Dec 8, 2023
Project Barcode, a nationwide initiative spearheaded by Kelowna RCMP with partners at the Vancouver Police Department, resulted in 50 arrests last week.

“Community Safety Unit officers who work closely with our crime analysts and local retail businesses, heard and identified the concern over growing retail theft and the elements of violence sometimes associated with these shoplifting incidents,” RCMP said.

“After visiting and collaborating with our partners to the west, our CSU officers tailored an operation plan unique to Kelowna to address our own prolific shoplifters who are targeting the same stores.”

Over the seven-day period, uniformed and plainclothes officers worked closely with store and loss prevention employees to identify, monitor and ultimately apprehend shoplifters.

Officers arrested more than 50 individuals and recovered over $10,000 worth of merchandise. Approximately 30 Criminal Code charges will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service along multiple referrals to the Restorative Justice program.

During the project, officers also located and arrested several individuals with outstanding warrants including one Canada-wide warrant, as well as impounded multiple crime vehicles for Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code-related offences.

“This project was a tremendous success and we owe most of that to our security and loss prevention partners who do this every day,” said  Sgt. Scott Powrie with the RCMP.

“They act professionally and are key figures in reducing incidents of theft in our community. These acts of violence against them will not be tolerated and it is our job to swiftly remind those who are putting them at risk.”

