Crime

Two women spat at while riding Guelph Transit bus: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 20, 2023 12:12 pm
Police are investigating after a pair of women were spat on by a stranger while riding a Guelph transit bus on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a pair of women were spat on by a stranger while riding a Guelph transit bus on Tuesday afternoon. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police are investigating after a man was kicked off of a city bus following a reported assault.

Police said the victims, two women, reported the incident.

Investigators said the women were riding Guelph Transit on Tuesday afternoon when a stranger, unprovoked, spat at them, hitting one woman on the leg.

The woman reportedly got up to confront him, but her friend pulled her back to her seat and called the stranger a name.

Trending Now

Police said he responded by spitting at the second woman, hitting her arm which she raised to block her face.

The accused has been described as tall with short dark hair and brown eyes and was wearing headphones.

The investigation remains ongoing.

