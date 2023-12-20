Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Over $720K worth of drugs seized from 2 Guelph locations

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 20, 2023 10:57 am
A 37-year-old Guelph man faces charges following a two-month drug trafficking investigation in the Royal City, resulting in the seizure of more than $700,000 worth of cocaine. View image in full screen
A 37-year-old Guelph man faces charges following a two-month drug trafficking investigation in the Royal City, resulting in the seizure of more than $700,000 worth of cocaine. Guelph police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they’ve seized more than $700,000 worth of cocaine following a two-month investigation.

In October, authorities began investigating a man believed to be involved in trafficking controlled substances.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said they watched the man’s home, as well as a business on Woodlawn Road, before obtaining warrants to search both locations.

Officers arrested the man at his business on Tuesday afternoon.

Trending Now

They’ve seized officers more than $726,000 in cocaine, drug packaging and over $14,000 in cash.

A 37-year-old faces drug trafficking charges and has a bail hearing on Wednesday.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices