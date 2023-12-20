Over $720K worth of drugs seized from 2 Guelph locations

See more sharing options

Guelph police say they’ve seized more than $700,000 worth of cocaine following a two-month investigation.

In October, authorities began investigating a man believed to be involved in trafficking controlled substances.

Police said they watched the man’s home, as well as a business on Woodlawn Road, before obtaining warrants to search both locations.

Officers arrested the man at his business on Tuesday afternoon.

They’ve seized officers more than $726,000 in cocaine, drug packaging and over $14,000 in cash.

A 37-year-old faces drug trafficking charges and has a bail hearing on Wednesday.