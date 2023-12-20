Man arrested for sexual assault, returns to victim’s home same day: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say a man is facing sexual assault and other charges in connection with an incident in Waterloo over the weekend.

On Sunday morning at around 5:40 a.m., officers were sent to a home near Young and King streets after a strange man was discovered inside by two women.

Police say the two women, aged 21 and 22, were inside the home when they found him. When they tried to get him out, an altercation occurred.

The officers soon discovered that the man had allegedly sexually assaulted one of the women, according to police.

They say officers arrested a 22-year-old man from Waterloo and charged him with break and enter, assault and sexual assault.

He was then released with a future court date.

But about 15 hours later, the man was spotted by one of the victims on a camera outside the home.

Police say officers arrested him again and he was charged with breaching a release document.

This time the man was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.