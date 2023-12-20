Murder charges laid after woman’s body found in Ontario river

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man and woman have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman reported missing last month.

Rose Kerwin, 50, was found dead in the Mississippi River, near the Village of Pakenham, Ont., on Nov. 12.

Investigators haven’t said how Kerwin was killed or released any further information about the case.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Lanark OPP say a man and woman were arrested Tuesday.

Marcel Lapensee, 56, of Carleton Place, and Samantha Osborne, 23, of Iroquois, are each charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Lapensee and Osborne are facing further charges in connection with a separate investigation into the allegations of another victim, who reported a sexual assault to police Nov. 15.

Both are charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm in connection with those allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Lapensee and Osborne were both held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on Tuesday.