Crime

Murder charges laid after woman’s body found in Ontario river

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 10:38 am
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
A man and woman have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Rose Kerwin. OPP
A man and woman have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman reported missing last month.

Rose Kerwin, 50, was found dead in the Mississippi River, near the Village of Pakenham, Ont., on Nov. 12.

Investigators haven’t said how Kerwin was killed or released any further information about the case.

Lanark OPP say a man and woman were arrested Tuesday.

Marcel Lapensee, 56, of Carleton Place, and Samantha Osborne, 23, of Iroquois, are each charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Lapensee and Osborne are facing further charges in connection with a separate investigation into the allegations of another victim, who reported a sexual assault to police Nov. 15.

Both are charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm in connection with those allegations.

Lapensee and Osborne were both held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on Tuesday.

