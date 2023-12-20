Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Red Earth Cree Nation man dead after police gunfire incident, SIRT investigating

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 8:44 am
SIRT is investigating after a Red Earth Cree Nation man died in a police gunfire incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
SIRT is investigating after a Red Earth Cree Nation man died in a police gunfire incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a Red Earth Cree Nation man was shot by police Tuesday morning.

Carrot River RCMP said gunfire was reported around 3:40 a.m. Two people were apprehended, and a third person was identified nearby.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When police approached, officers said the third person, a 25-year-old man from Red Earth Cree Nation, shot at patrol vehicles.

Guns were fired and both the man and a responding officer were injured.

Trending Now

EMS later pronounced the Red Earth Cree Nation man dead and said the police officer had non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said SIRT will investigate the police interactions with the dead man and the circumstances around his death.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices