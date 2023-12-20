Red Earth Cree Nation man dead after police gunfire incident, SIRT investigating

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a Red Earth Cree Nation man was shot by police Tuesday morning.
Carrot River RCMP said gunfire was reported around 3:40 a.m. Two people were apprehended, and a third person was identified nearby.
When police approached, officers said the third person, a 25-year-old man from Red Earth Cree Nation, shot at patrol vehicles.
Guns were fired and both the man and a responding officer were injured.
EMS later pronounced the Red Earth Cree Nation man dead and said the police officer had non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP said SIRT will investigate the police interactions with the dead man and the circumstances around his death.
