Red Earth Cree Nation man dead after police gunfire incident, SIRT investigating

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a Red Earth Cree Nation man was shot by police Tuesday morning.

Carrot River RCMP said gunfire was reported around 3:40 a.m. Two people were apprehended, and a third person was identified nearby.

When police approached, officers said the third person, a 25-year-old man from Red Earth Cree Nation, shot at patrol vehicles.

Guns were fired and both the man and a responding officer were injured.

EMS later pronounced the Red Earth Cree Nation man dead and said the police officer had non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said SIRT will investigate the police interactions with the dead man and the circumstances around his death.