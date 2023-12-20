Menu

Crime

Police seek Guelph man missing since Saturday

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 20, 2023 7:24 am
Guelph police say there is concern for David's well-being after the 53-year-old was last seen with his family on Saturday night. He was last seen on York Road and Stevenson Street. View image in full screen
Guelph police say there is concern for David's well-being after the 53-year-old was last seen with his family on Saturday night. He was last seen on York Road and Stevenson Street. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police are looking for a 53-year-old man last seen on Saturday.

Police said David — no last name was provided — was last seen Saturday night with his family.

He was last seen on York Road and Stevenson Street and is reportedly known to be drawn to water.

He’s described to have a thin build and short light brown hair.

There is concern for David’s well-being.

Anyone who knows of David’s whereabouts can call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

