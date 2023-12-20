Police seek Guelph man missing since Saturday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police are looking for a 53-year-old man last seen on Saturday.

Police said David — no last name was provided — was last seen Saturday night with his family.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He was last seen on York Road and Stevenson Street and is reportedly known to be drawn to water.

He’s described to have a thin build and short light brown hair.

There is concern for David’s well-being.

Anyone who knows of David’s whereabouts can call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.