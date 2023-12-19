Okotoks teen charged after drug trafficking investigation

See more sharing options

An Okotoks teen was charged after a search of his vehicle allegedly uncovered illegal drugs and prohibited weapons, Mounties said.

According to a news release on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP officers were patrolling the town when they saw someone sleeping in an idle vehicle at a gas station.

The RCMP said they searched the vehicle and allegedly uncovered the following:

105 grams of methamphetamine

50 grams of MDMA

40 tablets of LSD

150 grams of improperly packaged cannabis products

$445.00 cash and scales

A prohibited extendable baton, canisters of bear spray, and a pellet gun

Preston Desjardin, 19, of Okotoks was charged with:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Desjardin is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on Feb. 2, 2024.