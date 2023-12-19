Menu

Crime

Okotoks teen charged after drug trafficking investigation

By Paula Tran The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2023 4:03 pm
An Okotoks teen was charged after a search of his vehicle allegedly uncovered illegal drugs and prohibited weapons, Mounties said. View image in full screen
An Okotoks teen was charged after a search of his vehicle allegedly uncovered illegal drugs and prohibited weapons, Mounties said. RCMP/Provided
An Okotoks teen was charged after a search of his vehicle allegedly uncovered illegal drugs and prohibited weapons, Mounties said.

According to a news release on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP officers were patrolling the town when they saw someone sleeping in an idle vehicle at a gas station.

The RCMP said they searched the vehicle and allegedly uncovered the following:

  • 105 grams of methamphetamine
  • 50 grams of MDMA
  • 40 tablets of LSD
  • 150 grams of improperly packaged cannabis products
  • $445.00 cash and scales
  • A prohibited extendable baton, canisters of bear spray, and a pellet gun
Preston Desjardin, 19, of Okotoks was charged with:

  • Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Desjardin is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on Feb. 2, 2024.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

