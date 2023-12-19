Okotoks teen charged after drug trafficking investigation

An Okotoks teen was charged after a search of his vehicle allegedly uncovered illegal drugs and prohibited weapons, Mounties said.
According to a news release on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP officers were patrolling the town when they saw someone sleeping in an idle vehicle at a gas station.
The RCMP said they searched the vehicle and allegedly uncovered the following:
- 105 grams of methamphetamine
- 50 grams of MDMA
- 40 tablets of LSD
- 150 grams of improperly packaged cannabis products
- $445.00 cash and scales
- A prohibited extendable baton, canisters of bear spray, and a pellet gun
Preston Desjardin, 19, of Okotoks was charged with:
- Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
Desjardin is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on Feb. 2, 2024.
