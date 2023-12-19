Stabbing in downtown Kingston sends one to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., say one person was injured in a stabbing in the city’s downtown Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the report of an assault with a weapon on Princess Street near Smith Street around 8 a.m.

One person was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a police spokesperson later told Global News in an email.

The unidentified victim’s injuries were “consistent with injuries from an assault with an edged weapon,” the spokesperson said.

No arrests have been announced, but police said there is no risk to the public.

The investigation continues.