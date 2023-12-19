Menu

Crime

Stabbing in downtown Kingston sends one to hospital: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 4:01 pm
Kingston police say one person was injured in a stabbing in the city's downtown Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Kingston police say one person was injured in a stabbing in the city's downtown Tuesday morning. Kingston Police / Twitter
Police in Kingston, Ont., say one person was injured in a stabbing in the city’s downtown Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the report of an assault with a weapon on Princess Street near Smith Street around 8 a.m.

One person was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a police spokesperson later told Global News in an email.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The unidentified victim’s injuries were “consistent with injuries from an assault with an edged weapon,” the spokesperson said.

No arrests have been announced, but police said there is no risk to the public.

The investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Kingston’s mayor reacts to Scott Fraser being named new police chief'
Kingston’s mayor reacts to Scott Fraser being named new police chief
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

