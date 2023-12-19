Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. police watchdog seeks witnesses after man found dead in Vancouver Island lake

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 3:41 pm
Sproat Lake, about 13 kilometres northwest of Port Alberni, B.C., is seen in an undated file photo.
Sproat Lake, about 13 kilometres northwest of Port Alberni, B.C., is seen in an undated file photo. Credit: Rob Frolic
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog is appealing for witnesses in the death of a man near Port Alberni last week.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of BC, the 83-year-old was found dead in his vehicle on Dec. 15. It was submerged in Sproat Lake near Lakeshore and Kimola roads.

Two days earlier, the RCMP had checked in on the man in response to a call of concern for the well-being of an older man seen driving a green Pontiac Sunfire.

The IIO said officers found him on Dec. 13 around 8:40 p.m., but by about 10:25 p.m., had received another call informing them that the man never made it home.

Click to play video: 'Man and his dog found dead near Kamloops'
Man and his dog found dead near Kamloops
Trending Now

Police issued a missing person report and reportedly searched for him, but didn’t find him until it was too late.

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 15, the Port Alberni RCMP detachment offered condolences to his family and friends, but made no other comment about his death.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The IIO was notified shortly after the incident occurred and initial investigative steps will determine the details of the interaction between the man and officer, and where the man went after speaking to the officer,” the watchdog said in a Tuesday news release.

Anyone who saw the green Pontiac Sunfire between 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 and noon on Dec. 14 is asked to contact the IIO’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices