Life-threatening injuries reported after crash north of Whitchurch-Stouffville

One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a dump truck in a rural area northeast of Toronto.
York Regional Police said the collision was reported around 9th Line and Bloomington Road, an area to the north of Whitchurch-Stouffville.
Police said an SUV and a dump truck were involved in the collision just before 11:30 p.m.
A female occupant of one of the vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, officers said.
Bloomington Road was closed after the collision for an investigation.
