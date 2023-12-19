Menu

Traffic

Life-threatening injuries reported after crash north of Whitchurch-Stouffville

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 12:59 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a dump truck in a rural area northeast of Toronto.

York Regional Police said the collision was reported around 9th Line and Bloomington Road, an area to the north of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Police said an SUV and a dump truck were involved in the collision just before 11:30 p.m.

A female occupant of one of the vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, officers said.

Bloomington Road was closed after the collision for an investigation.

