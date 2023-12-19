Life-threatening injuries reported after crash north of Whitchurch-Stouffville

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a dump truck in a rural area northeast of Toronto.

York Regional Police said the collision was reported around 9th Line and Bloomington Road, an area to the north of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said an SUV and a dump truck were involved in the collision just before 11:30 p.m.

A female occupant of one of the vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, officers said.

Bloomington Road was closed after the collision for an investigation.