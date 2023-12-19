‘So cool!’: Custom-built Christmas truck brings gifts to struggling families in Calgary area

Send this page to someone via email

A couple of kind-hearted Calgarians are bringing joy to a lot of struggling families this holiday season.

Larry and Leslie Stadnick are out making the rounds in the Christmas Charity Truck.

Its bright red colour and classic contours make for an eye-catching sight for passersby who happen to spot the truck.

“It’s so nice, so cool!” Jewel Torquesa said.

The Christmas Charity Truck is a custom-built 1935 vintage truck the Stadnicks spent four-and-a-half months building during the summer and fall of 2023, assisted by about 20 volunteers.

“Everything on this truck has been donated, from friends, family, businesses,” said Larry Stadnick.

The Stadnicks take the truck to various seasonal celebrations in the Calgary area, collecting donations of toys at the events.

‘It’s just growing so fast,” explained Larry Stadnick. “We thought we’d get a couple of hundred toys – we got 600.”

And that total is still growing, as the Stadnicks continue stopping by holiday season events.

“We’ve also been given almost $3,000 to buy more toys for kids this Christmas,” added Leslie Stadnick.

The project is supporting three charity agencies in the Calgary area, including the Shop of Wonders in Okotoks.

Run mostly by volunteers connected with the MyCityCare organization in Okotoks, the shop is a place where parents can come and pick out presents for their kids.

Getting the gifts free of charge is a welcome break for struggling families.

“When parents come in to choose their gifts they’re often astounded by the wide selection,” shop manager Lorna Jewer said.

The Stadnicks hope to continue collecting toys year-round, to distribute to families for occasions like birthdays.

More information is available at Christmas Charity Truck.

“The Christmas Charity Truck has allowed us, as a community, to come together and celebrate Christmas in a way that’s meaningful,” Leslie Stadnick said. “There are so many families in need right now and if we can make some kids a little happier this year, then it makes it all worthwhile.”