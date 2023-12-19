Alberta to allow pot shops to sell cannabis at adult-only festivals, trade shows

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans will soon see pot shops selling cannabis at some festivals and trade shows.

The province says it will begin allowing licensed cannabis retailers to operate temporary sales locations at adult-only events come Jan. 31.

The change to Alberta’s cannabis regulations comes months after the country marked its five-year anniversary of recreational pot being legalized.

Alberta has since been reviewing the pot market to determine what’s working, what needs to be improved and what’s redundant.

In addition to loosening restrictions around cannabis sales at events, Alberta will allow pot retailers to keep their products in locked display cases when their stores are closed.

That change also comes into effect at the end of January and will prevent stores from having to move all their products into a secured storage room at the close of every business day.