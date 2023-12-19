Menu

Cannabis

Alberta to allow pot shops to sell cannabis at adult-only festivals, trade shows

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2023 11:38 am
Private online cannabis sales to begin in Alberta
The Alberta government's online pot monopoly will come to an end next week. That means private cannabis businesses have the green light to enter the online sales market — ready or not. Morgan Black reports. – Mar 3, 2022
Albertans will soon see pot shops selling cannabis at some festivals and trade shows.

The province says it will begin allowing licensed cannabis retailers to operate temporary sales locations at adult-only events come Jan. 31.

The change to Alberta’s cannabis regulations comes months after the country marked its five-year anniversary of recreational pot being legalized.

Grow Up cannabis conference focuses on cultivation, extraction and psychedelics

Alberta has since been reviewing the pot market to determine what’s working, what needs to be improved and what’s redundant.

In addition to loosening restrictions around cannabis sales at events, Alberta will allow pot retailers to keep their products in locked display cases when their stores are closed.

That change also comes into effect at the end of January and will prevent stores from having to move all their products into a secured storage room at the close of every business day.

Alberta government proposes major change for cannabis industry in province
© 2023 The Canadian Press

