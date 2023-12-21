What’s open, closed for the Barrie and Simcoe County regions around Christmas day

WATCH: Most toy drives will be getting ready to do their final push for donations over the next few days, and it’s a push they say is desperately needed. With so many families struggling, toy drives throughout Ontario are seeing an increase in the number of families needing help with the holiday season and a drop in donations. 'Christmas for Kids' president Myrlene Boken, whose charity helps families living in Innisfil, Ont., says they are hearing from more families in general needing help this holiday season and hearing from more people at the last minute.