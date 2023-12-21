What’s open, closed for the Barrie and Simcoe County regions around Christmas day

Several businesses and services in the Barrie, Innisfil, and Simcoe County areas will have altered hours for Christmas and Boxing Day.
Here’s what to expect.
Public facilities
- Most banks, government buildings and post offices will be closed on Christmas Day
- Barrie City Hall is closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
- Barrie recreation centres will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
- Simcoe County Administration Centre, including the Contact Centre, will be closed from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26
- All Ontario Works and Children Services offices are closed from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26
- Simcoe County Museum will be closed Dec. 24 to Dec. 26
- Simcoe County Archives will be closed Dec. 25 to Dec. 26
- Innisfil Town Hall will be closed Dec. 24 to Jan.1. Regular hours resume Jan. 2, 2023
- Barrie Public Library branches will be closed from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26
- Innisfil Library branches will be closed from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26
Transit
- Barrie Transit will not operate on Dec. 25. On Dec. 26, Barrie Transit will operate on Sunday schedule
- GO Transit will operate on Saturday schedule Dec. 25 to Dec. 26
- LINX Transit will not operate on Dec. 25 to 26 (Route 4 operating on Sunday schedule on Dec. 26)
Malls
- Georgian Mall will be open on Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed on Dec. 25 and will reopen on Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets will be open on Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 25 and it will reopen on Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Park Place will be open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26. Holiday hours will vary depending on the store. It will be closed on Dec. 25
Garbage collection
- There will be no curbside waste collection in Barrie on Dec. 25, but it will resume on Dec. 26.
- Curbside Waste Collection will not occur on Christmas Day. To maintain full service to all households, curbside waste collection is bumped one day during the week of Dec. 25. Monday routes will be collected on Tuesday and so on.
- All Simcoe County waste drop-off facilities are closed Sunday Dec. 24, except Matchedash (open 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.). All facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Simcoe County Christmas tree collection runs biweekly by zone on your garbage weeks between Jan. 2-26. Residents are asked to leave their trees out on the Monday of their garbage week as collection will occur during the week, not necessarily on the regular collection day.
- The Barrie landfill will be closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.
Other services
- On Dec. 24, LCBO stores will close by 6 p.m. On Dec. 25, all stores will be closed, while selected stories will be open on Dec. 26.
- The Beer Store will close at 6 p.m. Dec. 24, with select stores closing at 5 p.m. On Dec. 25 all stores will be closed, while selected stores will be open Dec. 26.
- Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.
- Restaurants and other service hours may vary over the holiday season. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.
