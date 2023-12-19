Quebec delays January school exams as teachers’ strike continues

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is postponing ministerial exams that were set for January 2024 due to ongoing strikes by teachers, the province’s education minister said Tuesday.

Bernard Drainville’s office confirmed the decision via an emailed statement, saying the new schedule will be announced at a later date.

The news comes as the provincial government and teachers unions have yet to reach a deal in collective agreement talks.

Since Nov. 23, some 66,000 teachers with the Fédération Autonome de l’Enseignement have been off the job. The indefinite strike has closed around 800 public schools across Quebec.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Meanwhile, other unions representing tens of thousands of teachers and other workers in the education sector have taken part in rotating strikes as talks drag on.

Delaying ministerial exams scheduled after the holiday break affect Grade 6 students in elementary school as well as Grade 10 and 11 students in high school.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Quebec public sector strike: Parents join teachers on picket line in Montreal

Since the decision could impact admissions to Quebec CEGEPs, Drainville’s office said Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry is in contact with the province’s network of junior colleges.

“If necessary, adjustments are possible to ensure that the admissions of future college students are not delayed.”

As overlapping walkouts continue, the education ministry is “still looking at the options” for the academic year.

— with files from Global’s Franca Mignacca