Crime

Police provided with fake name in unrelated investigation in downtown Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 19, 2023 10:44 am
A woman gave officers a fake name before police records revealed her real identity while investigating an unrelated matter in downtown Guelph on Monday. View image in full screen
A woman gave officers a fake name before police records revealed her real identity while investigating an unrelated matter in downtown Guelph on Monday. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Police say a Guelph woman was charged after she repeatedly gave officers a fake name during several interactions.

Authorities were investigating an unrelated matter downtown on Monday morning.

Police spoke to a woman who they said refused to give them her real identity. Officers detained her while looking through police records, and learned she was wanted for not showing up to court.

Then while in custody, investigators said she gave them different dates of birth.

Police said they learned her real name and date of birth and determined she had provided a fake one while she was arrested last month and in September.

The 39-year-old woman was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

 

