Guelph police lay charges in September armed break-in

One Guelph woman is facing charges in connection with an armed break-in earlier this year.
On Sept. 3 after midnight, five people went to an apartment building on Waterloo Avenue near Woodycrest Drive.
Police said the individuals were looking for a man who was believed to be hiding inside the building.
They broke into one of the units, allegedly armed with knives, but fled after police were called.
The individuals involved were identified as part of an ongoing investigation.
Then on Monday, a 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged.
She’s set to appear in court on Wednesday.
Police continue to investigate.
