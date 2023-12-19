Menu

Crime

Guelph police lay charges in September armed break-in

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 19, 2023 10:35 am
One Guelph woman faces charges after five people broke into an apartment building in September. They were armed with knives and looking for a man believed to be hiding inside. View image in full screen
One Guelph woman faces charges after five people broke into an apartment building in September. They were armed with knives and looking for a man believed to be hiding inside. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
One Guelph woman is facing charges in connection with an armed break-in earlier this year.

On Sept. 3 after midnight, five people went to an apartment building on Waterloo Avenue near Woodycrest Drive.

Police said the individuals were looking for a man who was believed to be hiding inside the building.

They broke into one of the units, allegedly armed with knives, but fled after police were called.

The individuals involved were identified as part of an ongoing investigation.

Then on Monday, a 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged.

She’s set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate.

