Traffic

Driver sought after pedestrian struck in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 9:17 am
Police are looking for a driver of a vehicle who fled after striking a pedestrian on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m., a pedestrian was struck while walking at the intersection of St. Mary’s Street and Goodfellow Road.

Police learned a Good Samaritan had stopped and helped a 28-year-old woman get back home.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

She was then taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Police are looking for the driver of a dark SUV or truck and are also looking to speak with the Good Samaritan and any other witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

