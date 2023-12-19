Driver sought after pedestrian struck in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a driver of a vehicle who fled after striking a pedestrian on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m., a pedestrian was struck while walking at the intersection of St. Mary’s Street and Goodfellow Road.

Police learned a Good Samaritan had stopped and helped a 28-year-old woman get back home.

She was then taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Police are looking for the driver of a dark SUV or truck and are also looking to speak with the Good Samaritan and any other witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.