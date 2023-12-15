Man charged in Toronto collision that killed pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after a collision in Toronto last month left a pedestrian dead.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive area, which is around Highway 401, at 6:18 a.m. on Nov. 7.

A grey 2006 Kia was heading south on Kipling Avenue approaching Ronson Drive and a male pedestrian was crossing Kipling in the south crosswalk, police said.

The Kia then hit the pedestrian, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two days later, he died.

Paramedics said at the time that the victim was in his 30s.

Police also said at the time that the driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene but later returned.

On Thursday, officers announced that 56-year-old Toronto resident Samir Titouh was arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

He appeared in court on Thursday.