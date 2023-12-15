Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man charged in Toronto collision that killed pedestrian

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 8:00 am
The scene of the collision at Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive on Nov. 7. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision at Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive on Nov. 7. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is facing charges after a collision in Toronto last month left a pedestrian dead.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive area, which is around Highway 401, at 6:18 a.m. on Nov. 7.

A grey 2006 Kia was heading south on Kipling Avenue approaching Ronson Drive and a male pedestrian was crossing Kipling in the south crosswalk, police said.

The Kia then hit the pedestrian, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two days later, he died.

Paramedics said at the time that the victim was in his 30s.

Trending Now

Police also said at the time that the driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene but later returned.

On Thursday, officers announced that 56-year-old Toronto resident Samir Titouh was arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Story continues below advertisement

He appeared in court on Thursday.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices