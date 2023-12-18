Yamnuksa Wolfdog Sanctuary launches holiday campaign

Send this page to someone via email

A unique safe haven for wolfdogs in Alberta is in the midst of a big fundraising push for the holidays.

The Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary is the only non-profit of its kind in Canada. Just east of Cochrane, Alta., the sanctuary is home to 43 wolfdogs, all with unique stories of rescue and recovery.

“We provide them with a permanent residence here,” said fundraising and events manager Kara Dowhaniuk. “We give them that second chance at life.”

View image in full screen Kara Dowhaniuk visits with a wolfdog at the Sanctuary. Global News

Wolfdogs have content levels as a way of referring to how much wolf content each animal has in them. For example, a low content wolfdog is mainly dog with a small amount of wolf, while a high content wolfdog is mainly wolf with a small amount of dog.

Story continues below advertisement

Dowhaniuk said a common misconception is that wolfdogs are scary or menacing.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Ninety per cent of wolfdogs actually get euthanized by two years of age,” said Dowhaniuk. “Typically we get wolfdogs from owner surrenders, transfers from other organizations, or from abuse and neglect cases.”

The need for the sanctuary’s services has grown exponentially. In the last three years, capacity has almost doubled, creating a need for more funds.

The 2023 Stuff the Stockings campaign is focused on wish lists for each wolfdog and a monetary campaign to raise $65,000. The money raised will go to future rescue and recovery pens, which will be a decompression area for animals who may need medical treatment, recovery or a transition period for new wolfdogs.

The Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary provides three different tours at the facility. All proceeds from tours go directly back into the sanctuary.

As of Dec. 18, the holiday fundraising push is at about $17,000, Dowhaniuk said.