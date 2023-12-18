Changes to city charters in Calgary and Edmonton coming: province

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government said it will be changing the city charters for Calgary and Edmonton to limit potential housing cost increases while supporting housing needs in the cities.

According to a Monday afternoon news release, the move removes barriers to affordable housing by reducing costs imposed on developers. The changes will also ensure there is one consistent minimum standard to which all buildings must be constructed in the province.

City charters are regulations that provide Calgary and Edmonton flexibilities and additional authorities to “build strong and vibrant cities,” the province said.

The changes include three areas:

Off-site levies, which allow Calgary and Edmonton to charge developers a portion of the costs associated with servicing a new area. Changes will help ensure the levies don’t unnecessarily drive up the cost of housing, the province said.

Inclusionary housing, which requires a developer to provide money or other resources to the municipality to be used for affordable housing, will be repealed to help limit the potential for cost increases to new housing. The province said neither Calgary nor Edmonton has used this charter provision to date.

Building code bylaw authority, which allows cities to make bylaws regarding energy consumption and heat retention, will be repealed to make sure there is one uniform building code across the province.

“Housing affordability is a top priority for Albertans and the provincial government is leaving no stone unturned as we strive to meet this challenge,” said Ric McIver, minister of municipal affairs, in an emailed statement.

“The minor changes we are proposing for the charters will help keep the costs of new housing down while maintaining flexibility for Alberta’s two major urban centres,” McIver added.

The proposed changes to the charter will be posted online for 60 days. After 60 days have passed, the proposed changes will go to cabinet for final approval.

“These changes to city charters are just one example of how Alberta’s government is ensuring housing remains affordable and attainable. Inclusionary housing ultimately drives up development costs and higher home prices and that’s why we are removing it from the charters,” said Jason Nixon, minister of seniors, community and social services.