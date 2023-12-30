Global BC’s most-watched and shared videos of 2023

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a year of close calls, wildlife sightings, wildfires, funny moments and more.

Global BC took a look back and collected our top 10 videos of the year.

Here are the clips that went viral and surprised and delighted audiences across B.C. and Canada.

Close call caught on camera on Highway 5 – April 1, 2023

An interior mayor is highlighting more dangerous driving on B.C. roads — commenting on a social media post of dash cam footage showing a recent close call on a highway that already has a notorious reputation. Christa Dao reports.

1:53 Close call caught on camera on Highway 5

Vancouver Island resident encounters huge octopus while fishing – Dec. 30, 2022

Brooke Sattar was enjoying some downtime finishing in the Alberni Inlet in December when instead of pulling up her prawn trap, she pulled up a giant octopus as well. She shared the video on TikTok and the video went viral and has been seen millions of times around the world.

0:24 Vancouver Island resident encounters huge octopus while fishing

Wildlife photographer captures incredible image of orca – Feb. 16, 2023

A B.C. wildlife photographer got an incredible shot while trying to snap pictures of birds. Frank Lin says he was stunned by the sight of orcas swimming near Brockton Point off the shores of Stanley Park.

0:27 Wildlife photographer captures incredible image of orca

B.C. TikTok toddler goes viral for helping mother with family business – Feb. 15, 2023

A hard-working toddler in Quesnel has attracted quite a lot of fans on TikTok. The little guy has gone viral and even attracted celebrity attention for helping his mother unload empty water jugs for the family’s business.

1:25 B.C. TikTok toddler goes viral for helping mother with family business

Consumer Matters: B.C. man’s luggage ends up in Spain instead of Mexico – Jan. 11, 2023

When Paul Kliffer hopped on an Air Canada flight from Mexico City to Victoria, he popped an AirTag into his luggage, and he’s glad he did. Two weeks later, the tracking device said his bag was in Madrid, Spain. And as Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa reports, Air Canada was seemingly doing little to retrieve it.

3:15 Consumer Matters: B.C. man’s luggage ends up in Spain instead of Mexico

Timelapse of McDougall Creek wildfire in the Central Okanagan – Aug. 18, 2023

A timelapse of the McDougall Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan shows the growth and scale of the massive fire that broke out in August. The fire grew 5,000 hectares in only a few hours, burning homes and buildings and forcing hundreds of people to evacuate.

0:19 Timelapse of McDougall Creek wildfire in the Central Okanagan

North Vancouver dog walker captures attack on video – Feb. 3, 2023

North Vancouver RCMP are investigating an attack on a dog walker, part of which the victim caught on video. Lisa Adams told Global News she was walking five dogs, who were off-leash, when a man and a woman whose dogs were also off-leash cursed at her. Kristen Robinson reports.

2:04 North Vancouver dog walker captures attack on video

Photos of deer swimming with orca stuns social media users – June 7, 2023

Naturalist Sam Murphy of Island Adventures Whale Watching snapped rare and unlikely pictures of a deer swimming next to a Bigg’s killer whale near the B.C.-U.S. border on Sun. June 4, 2023. Pacific Whale Watch Association executive director Erin Gless explains why the mammal-munching predator likely didn’t go for an easy piece of venison.

1:16 Photos of deer swimming with orca stuns social media users

‘Seabreacher’ sightings conjure killer whales in Okanagan Lake – June 9, 2023

A Peachland couple is turning a lot of heads on Okanagan Lake lately with personal watercraft that perform and look like something straight out of a James Bond movie. Here’s Global’s Travis Lowe with a whale of a tale about the Okanagan’s latest and greatest water toy.

3:10 ‘Seabreacher’ sightings conjure killer whales in Okanagan Lake

Saying goodbye to Global BC icon Deb Hope – May 15, 2023

Global BC celebrates the life of our friend and former colleague Deb Hope. Squire Barnes has more on how her work ethic and sense of humour made her a B.C. news icon.

