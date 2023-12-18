Peterborough man charged with dangerous driving after multiple collisions: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges after multiple collisions in the city on Sunday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of two collisions in the area of Lansdowne Street and Ashburnham Drive.

Officers found two vehicles with “significant damage,” however the suspect vehicle involved was not found.

A short time later, officers received a call of a third collision in the area of Aylmer and Dublin streets.

Police determined the vehicle involved was connected with the previous collisions. However, the driver had fled the scene.

The suspect was towed for investigation.

Police say around 2 a.m. Monday, the owner of the vehicle went to the police station and turned himself into police.

A 26-year-old Peterborough man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of failing to stop after an accident.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 16.