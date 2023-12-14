Novice driver faces another charge in rollover near Brighton: Northumberland OPP

See more sharing options

A Trenton, Ont., youth faces another charge following further investigation into a single vehicle rollover in Brighton in early November.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 5:55 a.m. on Nov. 5, emergency crews responded to single vehicle crash and found a vehicle on its along County Road 2 near the village of Brighton, east of Cobourg.

Police said at the time two people with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

Police issued a number of charges at the time, however, further investigation led to an additional charge.

On Wednesday night, OPP located arrested and charged the 17-year-old driver from Trenton and charged him taking a vehicle without consent.

Previously the teen had been charged with careless driving, novice driver with blood-alcohol concentration above zero, failure to surrender a licence, driving without an authorized accompanying driver and Class G1 licence holder carrying a front-seat passenger.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

The individual was released with a future court date in Cobourg.