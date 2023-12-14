Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Novice driver faces another charge in rollover near Brighton: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 9:51 am
Click to play video: 'Reduced driving test requirements, limited oversight creating ‘potential safety risks’ on Ontario roads: AG report'
Reduced driving test requirements, limited oversight creating ‘potential safety risks’ on Ontario roads: AG report
RELATED: Acting Ontario Auditor General Nick Stavropoulos spoke about an audit on the province's driving training and examination program, saying the reduced driving test requirements, limited oversight of driving schools and instructors, including a lack of retraining suspended drivers are creating "potential safety risks." – Dec 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Trenton, Ont., youth faces another charge following further investigation into a single vehicle rollover in Brighton in early November.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 5:55 a.m. on Nov. 5,  emergency crews responded to single vehicle crash and found a vehicle on its along County Road 2 near the village of Brighton, east of Cobourg.

Police said at the time two people with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

Police issued a number of charges at the time, however, further investigation led to an additional charge.

On Wednesday night, OPP located arrested and charged the 17-year-old driver from Trenton and charged him taking a vehicle without consent.

Previously the teen had been charged with careless driving, novice driver with blood-alcohol concentration above zero, failure to surrender a licence, driving without an authorized accompanying driver and Class G1 licence holder carrying a front-seat passenger.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

The individual was released with a future court date in Cobourg.

Click to play video: 'MPI resuming road tests amid strike'
MPI resuming road tests amid strike
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices