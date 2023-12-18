Kelowna nurse who met stem cell donor encourages others to consider ‘gift of life’

Joel Koette was a nursing student five years ago when he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

That was in April of 2018 and he knew better than most that his only hope for a cure was a stem cell transplant with a donor who matched his profile, something that could take a long time to find.

Months later, he was told he had a match, and he was scheduled to get a stem cell transplant.

It was a donation from Germany that changed the Kelowna nurse’s life and it was a gift he will be forever thankful for. It’s something he was able to tell the donor in person this year.

“I went to see him with some of my friends his past fall. We went to meet him in his hometown in Westerberg, Germany,” Koette, a nurse at Kelowna General Hospital said. “It was really wonderful. (He) and his family welcomed me in and as their own and he’s very part of his community and quite respected I think.”

Koette said he feels deep gratitude and has committed to maintaining a positive outlook.

He acknowledged the emotional healing process and shared how the experience had transformed him into a kinder and more confident person. This newfound perspective on life allowed him to take chances and pursue endeavours he might not have considered before.

It also prompted him to pay the gift forward, which he did on Monday with a stem cell donor registry drive at the hospital that encouraged people to be swabbed for potential matches. It was an easy process and one that could be life-saving.

“I wouldn’t be here had he not donated his stem cells,” Koette said. “It saved my life. And I want to help others in the registry in Canada. We’re always looking for more people and some people just don’t find a match. So the more we have registered the more likely we can save more lives.”

Other health-care workers at the hospital also joined in the effort.

Megan Wierks, a KGH registered nurse, said stem cell registration was simple and important.

“It’s really easy and it’s really good to know you’re making a difference in someone’s life…. Why not?” she said.

Her co-worker Megan Oelke, an emergency room licensed practical nurse, had the same view and has seen the impact of the donation.

“We had a friend who went through this process and needed stem cells and it’s nice to help someone else,” she said.

“It’s easy, only four swabs on the side of your mouth.”

More than 80 diseases and disorders can be treated with a stem cell transplant, including leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers.

Less than 25 per cent of patients are perfectly matched with someone in their biological family. Many individuals must rely on an unrelated volunteer donor to help save their life. People who need a stem cell transplant are more likely to find a match in a donor with a similar ancestral or ethnic background.

Joining the stem cell registry takes commitment.

As potential stem cell donors, registrants could be matched within a few months or years of their registration date. And while it is possible someone may never be matched to a patient, every registrant brings hope to the hundreds of patients in Canada and abroad who are waiting for their life-saving stem cell donor match. You can join the Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry online.