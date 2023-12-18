N.B. cab driver sentenced to 3 years in prison for sexually assaulting woman

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced after a woman was sexually assaulted by a Moncton, N.B., cab driver.

RCMP said the man, who is from India and was residing in Moncton, was found guilty in Oct. 12. This week, Rohan Singh was sentenced to three years in prison.

“We want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time, and there is no statute of limitations as to how far back the assault happened,” Sgt. Sylvette Hebert of the Codiac Regional RCMP said in a release.

RCMP said they first received a report on May 27, 2021 that a woman had been assaulted on her way home from downtown Moncton.

On June 1, 2021, police arrested the then-24-year-old man, and he was later charged in connection with the case.