Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.B. cab driver sentenced to 3 years in prison for sexually assaulting woman

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: December 18'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: December 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced after a woman was sexually assaulted by a Moncton, N.B., cab driver.

RCMP said the man, who is from India and was residing in Moncton, was found guilty in Oct. 12. This week, Rohan Singh was sentenced to three years in prison.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time, and there is no statute of limitations as to how far back the assault happened,” Sgt. Sylvette Hebert of the Codiac Regional RCMP said in a release.

Trending Now

RCMP said they first received a report on May 27, 2021 that a woman had been assaulted on her way home from downtown Moncton.

On June 1, 2021, police arrested the then-24-year-old man, and he was later charged in connection with the case.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices