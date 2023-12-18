Menu

Lifestyle

Happy Howl-idays! Send us photos of your pets in their festive best

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 11:04 am
Send us your best photos of your four-legged friends getting into the holiday spirit! View image in full screen
Send us your best photos of your four-legged friends getting into the holiday spirit!. Getty Images
With the holiday season in full swing, we want to see photos of your four-legged friends all dressed up in their festive best and getting into the holiday spirit.

Did you take your little yelper to meet Santa? Do you have a tree-climbing cat or a pup that loves to frolic in the snow? Maybe you have a picture of your fur baby in an ugly Christmas sweater or posing in front of a jolly backdrop?

We want to see all of your adorable holiday pet pictures!

Email your photos to lifestyle@globalnews.ca for a chance to be featured on GlobalNews.ca. If you need a bit of inspiration, check out last year’s roundup of festive photos.

Don’t forget to include the name of your pet, their age and your hometown.

Happy Howl-idays, readers!

