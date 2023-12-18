Menu

Crime

One individual suffers minor injuries during robbery in Guelph’s north end

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 18, 2023 11:08 am
Police say one man's glasses were broken and he suffered minor injuries after confronting a man about a theft at a north end business on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police say one man's glasses were broken and he suffered minor injuries after confronting a man about a theft at a north end business on Saturday. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say an innocent bystander has minor injuries after being assaulted during a robbery at a north end business.

Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, police said a man in his 60s was buying something at a business near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue.

Police said a second person walked in as the older man was making a purchase.

The older man left but continued to watch from inside his car and investigators said he saw the individual put an item in his bag.

The witness reportedly went back into the store and confronted the man when a fight happened.

Police said a second individual entered the business and assaulted the witness, breaking his glasses and causing minor injuries, before both fled.

The victim declined medical attention.

The first man is described as in his 20s with a thin to medium build and slight facial hair.

He was wearing a long black winter coat, baggy ripped black jeans, a bright red scarf, black hat, black face mask and black and grey backpack.

The second man is also in his 20s with a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair, light facial hair and a small tattoo near his right eye.

He wore a grey hoodie, dark pants, a black toque and white shoes with red and blue stripes.

