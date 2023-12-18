4 armed, masked men invade home in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

There was a “targeted” home invasion in the Beechwood area of Waterloo early Monday, according to Waterloo regional police.

According to a release, officers were sent to a home near Fischer-Hallman Road and Keats Way shortly after midnight after the incident had been reported.

Police say that four masked men armed with a gun and knives forced their way into the home.

There were five people inside the home at the time of the invasion with one person being injured during the incident.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police believe that the home invasion was a targeted incident.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477