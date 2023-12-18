Menu

Crime

4 armed, masked men invade home in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 11:54 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
There was a “targeted” home invasion in the Beechwood area of Waterloo early Monday, according to Waterloo regional police.

According to a release, officers were sent to a home near Fischer-Hallman Road and Keats Way shortly after midnight after the incident had been reported.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say that four masked men armed with a gun and knives forced their way into the home.

There were five people inside the home at the time of the invasion with one person being injured during the incident.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police believe that the home invasion was a targeted incident.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477

