2 charged with murder in killing of 25-year-old Orillia man: OPP

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Orillia man, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said that shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a home on Andrew Street South in Orillia.

Kyle Farrows, 25, was found dead.

A post-mortem exam was held on Sunday and it was determined that he was the victim of a homicide, police said.

The OPP then arrested and charged Mackenzie Harrod, 18, of Midland, and Brian Allen Lancaster, 36, of Orillia, with second-degree murder, police said.

They were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.