Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged with murder in killing of 25-year-old Orillia man: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 7:40 am
A post-mortem exam held on Sunday concluded that 25-year-old Kyle Farrows, who was found dead Thursday night, was the victim of a homicide, Ontario Provincial Police said. Two people face charges of second-degree murder. View image in full screen
A post-mortem exam held on Sunday concluded that 25-year-old Kyle Farrows, who was found dead Thursday night, was the victim of a homicide, Ontario Provincial Police said. Two people face charges of second-degree murder. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Orillia man, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said that shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a home on Andrew Street South in Orillia.

Kyle Farrows, 25,  was found dead.

A post-mortem exam was held on Sunday and it was determined that he was the victim of a homicide, police said.

The OPP then arrested and charged Mackenzie Harrod, 18, of Midland, and Brian Allen Lancaster, 36, of Orillia, with second-degree murder, police said.

Trending Now

They were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices