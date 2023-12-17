Menu

Crime

Suspects caught on videos in West Vancouver break-and-enters

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 17, 2023 11:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Gifts, heirlooms stolen from West Vancouver homes'
Gifts, heirlooms stolen from West Vancouver homes
With a little more than a week until Christmas, some West Vancouver residents are now reeling after their homes were broken into this weekend. Thieves not only made off with gifts, but with priceless heirlooms too. Angela Jung reports.
An alarming break-and-enter was captured on CCTV footage in West Vancouver, which resulted in thousands of dollars worth of items being stolen, according to the homeowners.

Jamie and Tayler said their home was on the receiving end of a visit from some real-life Grinches on Friday.

“When we came home, the first thing I saw was the closet broken into and the Christmas tree … everything was broken. The kid’s Christmas presents were unwrapped, broken and stolen,” Tayler said.

“Every single door in the house was broken open with a crowbar. Every room was raided.”

The couple said the incident has left them feeling violated.

“It was extremely violating. I thought about our kids, and having someone go through every room and every drawer … it was violating.”

Presents, jewelry, and luxury items were all stolen from the home, the couple said.

Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge city councillor upset police aren’t charging break and enter suspect'
Maple Ridge city councillor upset police aren’t charging break and enter suspect

The couple said police told them there had been a string of break-ins nearby they have been investigating for years.

“(Police) said there was another one the same night. Police said, based on video, they have been tracking the same group since 2019.”

Another nearby resident also had her home broken into, and she also had jewelry and other heirlooms stolen. She also has CCTV footage of the break-in.

“It is scary. I live alone right now and security is a big issue. I am worried they will come back again,” Kelly said.

“We are going to make this like Fort Knox. (I) am adding more alarms. and more cameras.“

Global News is hiding the residents’ full names for safety concerns.

In one of the CCTV videos, three suspects donned in black clothing and masks are seen on the property and one shines a flashlight through a window.

West Vancouver police was not available for an interview on Sunday but did say it is aware and is investigating.

The homeowners are offering an award for any information regarding the break-ins.

