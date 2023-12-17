Menu

Crime

Teen struck by TTC bus in Etobicoke, rushed to hospital

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 17, 2023 4:31 pm
A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital after being struck by a TTC bus, emergency officials say. A paramedic closes the doors of an ambulance at a hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. View image in full screen
A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital after being struck by a TTC bus, emergency officials say. A paramedic closes the doors of an ambulance at a hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press
Toronto police say a 14-year-old girl is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being struck by a TTC bus Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to reports of a collision between a TTC bus and a pedestrian around 2:40 p.m. at Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke.

The bus driver remained on scene of the accident, police said.

Trending Now

It is not known if the bus had passengers on board at the time of the collision.

Traffic Services are now involved and are pursuing an investigation.

