Teen struck by TTC bus in Etobicoke, rushed to hospital

Toronto police say a 14-year-old girl is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being struck by a TTC bus Sunday afternoon.
Officers say they responded to reports of a collision between a TTC bus and a pedestrian around 2:40 p.m. at Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke.
The bus driver remained on scene of the accident, police said.
It is not known if the bus had passengers on board at the time of the collision.
Traffic Services are now involved and are pursuing an investigation.
