Fire

Child rescued, rushed to hospital from townhouse fire in Hamilton, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 17, 2023 11:39 am
Hamilton Fire say they battled a structure fire at 25 Towercrest Drive on Sunday Dec. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton Fire say they battled a structure fire at 25 Towercrest Drive on Sunday Dec. 17, 2023. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Firefighters say a child was rushed to hospital during a fire at a townhouse unit on the Mountain in Hamilton, Ont., early Sunday.

The blaze is believed to have started around 1:30 a.m. at a three-storey unit on  Towercrest Drive, just southwest of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Upper Wellington Street.

“A child was located on the upper level of the unit and quickly removed to the exterior,” chief Dave Cunliffe said.

He added that the blaze was “extinguished quickly” and contained to just the townhouse, with nearby residences largely unaffected.

Firefighters say the child had some vital signs when transported from the scene by paramedics.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and damage is estimated at approximately $350,000.

