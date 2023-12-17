Child rescued, rushed to hospital from townhouse fire in Hamilton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters say a child was rushed to hospital during a fire at a townhouse unit on the Mountain in Hamilton, Ont., early Sunday.

The blaze is believed to have started around 1:30 a.m. at a three-storey unit on Towercrest Drive, just southwest of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Upper Wellington Street.

“A child was located on the upper level of the unit and quickly removed to the exterior,” chief Dave Cunliffe said.

He added that the blaze was “extinguished quickly” and contained to just the townhouse, with nearby residences largely unaffected.

Firefighters say the child had some vital signs when transported from the scene by paramedics.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and damage is estimated at approximately $350,000.

